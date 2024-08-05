No change in senior citizen darshan: TTD

Tirumala: Once again appealing the pilgrims, TTD authorities reiterated not to believe fake and misleading news spread on a few social media platforms regarding darshan for elderly and handicapped people.

TTD is releasing online quota for 1,000 senior citizens and disabled people at 3 pm on 23rd of every month, three months in advance. Ticket holder will get a laddu worth Rs 50 free. They will be allowed for darshan, adjacent to Tirumala Nambi Temple in Tirumala, through senior citizen/PHC line at 3 pm every day.

TTD appeals to devotees to visit www.tirumala.org, https://ttdevastanams.ap.in for correct information.