- Did you make thousands of crores by growing potatoes, onions, DCM asks Kumaraswamy
- Clear illegal resorts first; future generations will not forgive if we don’t wake up now: Minister Khandre
- Paris Olympics: Imane Khelif targets gold, asks for an end to 'gender bullying'
- SIMBAA set for release August 9th
- Wayanad disaster: 31 unidentified bodies, 158 body parts to be interred after prayer
- Task force to set up steel plant in Keonjhar
- Engineer with 85 plots arrested
- CM to release AP vision document on Oct 2
- Dr Chinara’s body reaches home
- Security Alert for Apple Device Users in India: Immediate Updates Advised
No change in senior citizen darshan: TTD
Tirumala: Once again appealing the pilgrims, TTD authorities reiterated not to believe fake and misleading news spread on a few social media platforms regarding darshan for elderly and handicapped people.
TTD is releasing online quota for 1,000 senior citizens and disabled people at 3 pm on 23rd of every month, three months in advance. Ticket holder will get a laddu worth Rs 50 free. They will be allowed for darshan, adjacent to Tirumala Nambi Temple in Tirumala, through senior citizen/PHC line at 3 pm every day.
TTD appeals to devotees to visit www.tirumala.org, https://ttdevastanams.ap.in for correct information.
