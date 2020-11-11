Padmavati Ammavari Karthika Brahmotsavams Begins with Gaja Dhwajarohanam in Tirumala

The annual Karthika Navahnika Brahmotsavams of Goddess Sri Padmavathi Devi at Tiruchanoor off to a religious start with the ceremonious Dhwajarohanam on Wednesday. As per Pancharatra Agama procedure, the priests hoisted the traditional Gaja Patam onto the temple mast chanting relevant hymns inviting all the deities to take part in the nine-day mega religious fete of Universal Mother Goddess.

The entire fete lasted for nearly two hours while the sacred Dhwajapatam was hoisted in the auspicious Dhanurlagnam between 9:30am and 9:47am.

Speaking on the occasion TTD EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy said after Navarathri Brahmotsavams at Tirumala which were observed in Ekantam, following Covid norms, Ammavari brahmotsavams will also be observed in Ekantam only. He said, with the benign blessings of Ammavaru, the entire humanity will lead a prosperous life.

TTD JEO P Basanth Kumar, CVSO Gopinath Jatti, Dy EO Jhansi Rani and others were also present.