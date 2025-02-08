Live
Just In
Parthasarathi Swamy along with His consorts blesses devotees
Tirupati: On the second day of the ongoing annual Sri Govindaraja Swamy Teppottsavam on Friday evening, Sri Rukmini and Satyabhama, along with Sri Parthasarathi Swamy, blessed the devotees from a colourfully decorated float at the Swami Pushkarani.
On the second day of the festival between 6.30 pm to 8 pm, decorated with flowers and electronic lights the float of the Lord, along with His consorts covered five laps in the Pushkarani and offered blessings to the devotees.
Later, a procession of the deities was taken out on the four Mada streets of the temple.
Similarly, on Saturday Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy will bless the devotees on the float.
On the occasion, Bhajans, Harikatha and cultural programmes were organised under the auspices of the TTD Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad and Annamacharya Project.
Tirumala pontiffs Sri Pedda Jeeyar Swamy, Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, temple Deputy EO Shanti, other officials and a large number of devotees were present.