Pavitra Samarpana grandly held at Srinivasa Mangapuram

Tirupati: On the second day of the ongoing annual Pavitrotsavam at Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy temple at Srinivasa Mangapuram, holy Pavitra Samarpana fete was held on Tuesday.

Besides others impressive programmes, Snapana Tirumanjanam was performed to the Utsava idols.

In the evening, Swami and Ammavarlu will ride on Tiruchi along the Mada streets and bless devotees.

Temple special grade Dy EO Varalakshmi, AEO Gopinath, superintendent Ramesh, temple inspector Kiran Kumar Reddy and other officials were present.