People have lost confidence in Chandrababu: Kakani

Nellore: Agriculture Minister and YSRCP nominee Kakani Govardhan Reddy stated people are not ready to believe TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu as he did nothing to the State during his 14 years’ tenure.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, the Minister has pointed out that there was poor response to Chandrababu Naidu’s meeting held in Gudur and Podalakuru constituencies on Saturday. There was very poor turnout witnessed in Naidu’s meetings, hardly less than 10,000 in Guduru and 1,500 in Podalakuru public meetings, he added. Frustrated by this situation, the TDP supremo was launching unworthy criticism against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and himself, he added.

Announcing that he is prepared to seek CBI enquiry over the allegations made by Chandrababu Naidu against him in Saturday’s meeting, Minister Kakani challenged Naidu whether he would ask Central agency’s enquiry over the scams witnessed during his regime.

He alleged that due to unavailability of candidates for Sarvepalli Assembly segment even after several persons joining TDP, TDP had fielded Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy as the candidate in the last minute, though Naidu is well aware Somireddy’s defeat in the ensuing elections.

The Minister has predicted that it is highly impossible for TDP to win even a single seat in Nellore district as people already came to the conclusion to vote for YSRCP in 2024 elections.