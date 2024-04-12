  • Menu
Personality development programme held for TTD staff

Motivational expert Satya Nagesh addressing TTD staff at a training programme at SVETA in Tirupati on Thursday
Motivational expert Satya Nagesh addressing TTD staff at a training programme at SVETA in Tirupati on Thursday

Tirupati: Renowned motivational expert Satya Nagesh stated that this training programme on personality development will help TTD officials and staff to overcome their stress and to render better services.

A training programme on personality development was held to TTD senior officers at SVETA in Tirupati on Thursday. The expert speaker grabbed the attention of all with live interaction with interesting slides through PowerPoint presentation.

Earlier, SVETA Director Bhumana Subrahmanyam Reddy said that in the coming days, training programmes will also be conducted on cybercrimes, social media misinformation etc. Especially health issues of priests and drivers will be studied and awareness programmes will be organised for them too, he added.

