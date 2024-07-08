  • Menu
PhD awarded to Narasappa

Tirupati: Sri Venkateswara University has awarded the degree of Doctor of Philosophy in Telugu Studies to Pularathi Narasappa for his thesis on ‘Kurnool Jilla Raithu Kathalu – Anuseelana.’ He worked under the supervision of Prof Peta Srinivasulu Reddy of the department.

