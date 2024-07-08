Live
- Economic challenges ahead of Britain's new Labour govt
- Gopabandhu’s contribution to social service unforgettable: Murmu
- Lakhs of devotees throng Puri for Rath Yatra
- Home Minister assures revamp of education system soon
- ‘Bahishkarana’ Teaser: Anjali Plays a Key Role in Gripping Telugu Web Series
- Wimbledon: Djokovic expects to 'see a lot of fireworks' in the match against Rune
- Maruti Suzuki 1st automaker to send 2 mn vehicles via Indian Railways towards 'green logistics'
- ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Smashes Records with $16M in North America Box Office
- TGFDC camps bring people closer to nature
- Sai Pallavi Attends Graduation Ceremony, Receives Doctor's Degree
PhD awarded to Narasappa
Tirupati: Sri Venkateswara University has awarded the degree of Doctor of Philosophy in Telugu Studies to Pularathi Narasappa for his thesis on ‘Kurnool Jilla Raithu Kathalu – Anuseelana.’ He worked under the supervision of Prof Peta Srinivasulu Reddy of the department.
