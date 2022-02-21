Pilgrim rush increases at Tirumala after rise in offline tokens

Tirupati: Following the TTD increasing the number of time-slotted Sarva darshan tokens (SSD) for free darshan, the pilgrim rush in Tirumala increased considerably.

After the Covid cases dipped considerably, the TTD increased the issuing of offline SSD tokens from 10,000 to 15,000 for darshan for the sake of common devotees with effect from February 16.

Daily on an average 30,000 to 35,000 pilgrims were having darshan of the Lord before the increase of the SSD tokens. After the resumption of issuing of offline SSD tokens, the daily pilgrim rush has gone up to 35,000-40,000. The devotees having the darshan of the presiding deity at Tirumala during the weekends crossed 40,000.

Besides the free darshan tokens, the TTD is issuing 20,000 special entry darshan (SED) tickets (Rs 300) online in advance and also allowing about 5,000 pilgrims under various categories of darshan including Arjitha Sevas, VIP break including Srivani break darshan etc. According to temple sources, the number of pilgrims who had darshan at Tirumala temple from February 16 to 19 i.e. after the tokens were issued was 39,691, 39,335, 35,584 and 41,463 respectively. Meanwhile, the TTD appealed to devotees coming for darshan, by availing offline SSD tokens being issued daily across the counters at three places in Tirupati to come prepared to stay for 3-4 days for darshan as the tokens issued currently (on February 20) is for darshan on February 24.

The TTD wanted the devotees not to arrive without knowing the official information on the date and timing of the darshan to be provided by the temple management to them through the SSD tokens. The waiting time which was only a day on February 16 steadily increased to reach four days in February. In other words, a pilgrim who gets the token on February 20 was allotted darshan on February 24. With the demand for offline SSD tokens steadily increasing, the TTD

urged the pilgrims to come prepared for staying a few days extra as the time slot for darshan will be a minimum four days later. To reduce the waiting time for the common devotees, leaders of various political parties are demanding the TTD to increase the issuing of offline SSD tokens to common pilgrims by reducing the number of payment based darshan tickets which now constitutes 70-75 per cent of the total number of pilgrims having darshan.