PM committed to BC welfare: Samanchi

BJP state spokesperson Samanchi Srinivas addressing media persons in Tirupati on Monday.
BJP state spokesperson Samanchi Srinivas addressing media persons in Tirupati on Monday. 

BJP spokesperson Samanchi Srinivas said that justice is possible only during the BJP rule.

Tirupati: BJP spokesperson Samanchi Srinivas said that justice is possible only during the BJP rule. Addressing media persons here on Monday, Srinivas said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided berths for 26 BCs including him, 12 SCs, 8 STs and 5 minority leaders in the cabinet. He also cited Chief Minister's of Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana are belonged to BC community.

Criticising the YSRCP rule, he said the bus yatra in the name of social justice could not draw expected response from the people. He informed the Centre has provided Rs 48,379 crore under the MNREGA scheme for the state.

Srinivas said BCs in the state were utterly cheated in the earlier TDP rule and the present YSRCP regime has divided the state into four zones and handed over their responsibilities to one particular community, showing empty hand to BCs.

BJP leaders MR Raja, Varaprasad and Viswanath were present.

