Police seizes 20 red sander logs and arrested one smuggler

Tirupati: Taskforce police seized 20 red sander logs and arrested one Tamil Smuggler in Bhakarapeta forest on Friday early hours. As per received information, task force SI Vasu and his staff have started combing for Tamil smugglers.

During their coming they noticed 20 Tamil Smugglers are carrying red sander logs from forest to road point. And warned them to surrender, but all the smugglers flew to the inside of the forest, only one smuggler Shekar belongs to Tiruvannamalai district of TamilNadu was arrested. In the information task force DSP Venkataiah informed the media.

