Police suspect cheddi gang movements in Nellore dist
Nellore: Police are on high alert following credible information over the entry of a notorious robbery gang, ‘cheddi gang’, in the district. This gang reportedly hatching plans to rob ATMs in rural areas since police are busy with election duty.
Police suspect that the robbery of SBI ATM at Padarupalle extension area in Nellore city, where Rs 2.6 lakh was looted, four days ago, was the handiwork of cheddi gang and investigating in that angle. Police conducted Cardon and Search operation to hunt habitual offenders and seized over 2,000 bikes, a few autorickhaws, along with detaining some persons during the two weeks.
According to sources, about 200 families of chedi gang, tribal community from Jharkhand and Uttarakhand areas, entered into two Telugu speaking States in 2018 and committed several crimes.
These gangs usually live in small tents beside railway tracks, national and State highways. During daytime, women of these gangs will conduct recce in the guise of rag pickers or beggars and spot houses with lonely women, aged people.
Later in the nights, men will loot these spotted houses. Normally, they will kill the inmates and decamp with valuables.