Live
- Karimnagar being developed for generations to come: Gangula Kamalakar
- BJP In Delhi Sets Up 8 Camps For People Displaced From Yamuna Flood Plains
- Peddapalli: Wanted house burglar arrested, property worth Rs 12 lakh seized
- Second danger signal to farmers from Congress party- KTR
- BRS activists protest against Revanth Reddys comments on restricting power to the farmers
- Delhi Rain: Flood Alerts Issued As Water Discharge From Pandoh Dam And Yamuna River Levels Raise Concerns
- BRS launches barrage of criticism on ‘anti-farmer’ Congress
- Stunt choreographer Kanal Kannan arrested
- 100 people killed on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway in less than 4 months
- AP cabinet the meet today, to approve crucial decisions
Population control is everyone’s duty: DM&HO
- World population day rally held in Tirupati
- DM&HO Sreehari says the main objective of World Population Day this year is to create awareness and encourage couples to use family planning methods
Tirupati: DM&HO Dr U Sreehari flagged off the rally organised by the district medical and health department on the occasion of World Population Day in Tirupati on Tuesday.
The DM&HO explained that World Population Day is held every year on July 11 to make people aware of the problems of overpopulation, which is increasing every day all over the world. India is in the first place in the world with a population of 142 crores. On the occasion of World Population Day, both the Central and State governments have directed the officials to administer a pledge by the people to follow family planning methods during the celebrations of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.
DM&HO Dr U Sreehari said that they have been implementing the government’s directives to create awareness about the age of marriage, family planning methods, child welfare, to ensure the safety of mothers and children and to prevent maternal and infant deaths.
He informed that medical officers at filed level are educating eligible couples on temporary and permanent methods of family planning like Oral Pills (Mala-N), Chaya Oral Pills, EG Pill, Interval Injections and Nirodh, PPIUCD, Copper-T, etc.
The DM&HO said that the main objective of World Population Day this year is to create awareness through medical staff, ANM, ASHA, Anganwadi workers and encourage couples to use family planning methods.
During the rally, placards were displayed with slogans like ‘Small family - Worry free family’ and ‘population control is the main duty of all’.
District programme officers Dr Srinivasa Rao, Dr Srinivasulu Reddy, Dr Rupkumar, Harinath, Kiran Naik, Zubair, Swetha SV Nagendra Kumar, Deputy DEMO Kiran Kumar, ANMs and nursing students took part in the programme.