Population control is everyone’s duty: DM&HO

Tirupati: DM&HO Dr U Sreehari flagged off the rally organised by the district medical and health department on the occasion of World Population Day in Tirupati on Tuesday.

The DM&HO explained that World Population Day is held every year on July 11 to make people aware of the problems of overpopulation, which is increasing every day all over the world. India is in the first place in the world with a population of 142 crores. On the occasion of World Population Day, both the Central and State governments have directed the officials to administer a pledge by the people to follow family planning methods during the celebrations of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

DM&HO Dr U Sreehari said that they have been implementing the government’s directives to create awareness about the age of marriage, family planning methods, child welfare, to ensure the safety of mothers and children and to prevent maternal and infant deaths.

He informed that medical officers at filed level are educating eligible couples on temporary and permanent methods of family planning like Oral Pills (Mala-N), Chaya Oral Pills, EG Pill, Interval Injections and Nirodh, PPIUCD, Copper-T, etc.

The DM&HO said that the main objective of World Population Day this year is to create awareness through medical staff, ANM, ASHA, Anganwadi workers and encourage couples to use family planning methods.

During the rally, placards were displayed with slogans like ‘Small family - Worry free family’ and ‘population control is the main duty of all’.

District programme officers Dr Srinivasa Rao, Dr Srinivasulu Reddy, Dr Rupkumar, Harinath, Kiran Naik, Zubair, Swetha SV Nagendra Kumar, Deputy DEMO Kiran Kumar, ANMs and nursing students took part in the programme.