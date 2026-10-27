Pournami Garuda Seva held

Tirumala: The monthly Pournami Garuda Seva was held with utmost devotion in Tirumala on Monday evening, with Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan participating in the religious event. Sri Malayappa Swamy atop Garuda Vahanam paraded along the four mada streets. Minister Anagani Satya Prasad, TTD EO M Ravichandra, a few Board members, Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary and others were also present.

