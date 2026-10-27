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Pournami Garuda Seva held

Pournami Garuda Seva held
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Pournami Garuda Seva held

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Tirumala: The monthly Pournami Garuda Seva was held with utmost devotion in Tirumala on Monday evening, with Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan participating in the religious event. Sri Malayappa Swamy atop Garuda Vahanam paraded along the four mada streets. Minister Anagani Satya Prasad, TTD EO M Ravichandra, a few Board members, Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary and others were also present.

Dusi Venkateswara Rao
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Dusi Venkateswara Rao

Dusi Venkateswara [email protected]

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Tirumala TemplePournami Garuda SevaCP RadhakrishnanSri Malayappa SwamyTirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
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