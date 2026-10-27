APSCHE stresses accuracy in higher education data reporting

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) organised a state-level workshop on the All-India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) for 62 university nodal officers at a hotel in Labbipet, Vijayawada, on Monday, emphasising the need for accurate, consistent and reliable data reporting by higher education institutions.

The workshop aimed to strengthen data quality, accountability and technical capacity among higher education institutions in Andhra Pradesh, paving the way for better planning and informed decisions for the sector’s development.

Addressing the workshop, APSCHE chairman Prof S Vijaya Bhaskar stressed that authentic data were essential for the development of higher education institutions, effective educational planning and informed policy decisions. He cautioned that errors and inconsistencies in reporting could affect institutional assessments and the calculation of the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER).

He urged university coordinators to work in close coordination to ensure consistency in the information submitted to AISHE, the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and other agencies. APSCHE vice-chairperson and state nodal officer for AISHE Prof K Ratna Sheela Mani explained the objectives of the survey, the responsibilities of university nodal officers and the procedures for data submission. She stressed that all information should be cross-checked against institutional records before submission.

APSCHE secretary Prof B Tirupati Rao said accurate, authentic and updated information was crucial for evidence-based policymaking. He expressed confidence that the workshop would help bridge discrepancies between original institutional records and data submitted through AISHE, while urging officers to maintain transparency and accountability.

AISHE resource persons from New Delhi — assistant director N B Viswas, senior statistical officer Shubhda Sharma and programmer Shivam Pandey — explained the survey methodology, Data Capture Formats (DCFs), data entry, validation and online submission procedures. They also highlighted common errors in previous submissions and the problems arising from incomplete or inaccurate information.