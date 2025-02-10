  • Menu
Pournami Garuda Seva on Feb 12

Highlights

The monthly Pournami Garuda Seva will be observed at Tirumala on February 12.

Tirumala: The monthly Pournami Garuda Seva will be observed at Tirumala onFebruary 12.

On the occasion, Sri Malayappa Swamy will take a celestial ride on Garuda Vahana to bless His devotees along the four Mada streets between 7 pm and

9 pm. SVBC will live telecast the procession for the sake of global devotees.

