Prajaprasthanam Seva Trust distributes food, sarees to needy

Tirupati: Commemorating the 14th death anniversary of former CM Dr YS Rajasekahar Reddy, Dr YSR Prajaprasthanam Seva Trust, Tirupati distributed sarees and food for 500 needy people in the city. M Gnanendra Reddy, Adviser to the government of AP in NRI affairs, and Pokala Ashok Kumar, former member of TTD trust board paid tributes to Rajasekhar Reddy who made a mark both in welfare and development of the united Andhra Pradesh and will be remembered forever.

Chairman of the trust Dr PC Rayulu said that Aarogyasri, the brainchild of Dr YSR has become a role model for the entire nation. He said the trust will continue to take up welfare measures to the needy people in future. Shankar Naik, member of ST commission said that the poor students benefited a lot due to fee reimbursement. Directors of the trust Sridevi and B Madhusudhana Reddy were present.