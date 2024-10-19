Priest held for razing Anjaneya temple

Tirupati: A shocking incident unfolded in the quiet forest region near Kadirinathunikota village of Thamballapalle mandal in Annamayya district when a priest, Harinath Yadav, was arrested for demolishing the Abhaya Anjaneya Swamy temple following a dispute over temple income.

The temple, located about three kilometre into the forest, was found heavily damaged with its walls and main door defaced on October 16. Police investigations revealed that Yadav, who is a priest in another temple in the district, along with five accomplices, carried out the act after a bitter row with Vidyasagar, the priest of the temple, over sharing its income.

According to authorities, Yadav attempted to blow up the temple using explosives procured from individuals in Sri Sathya Sai district. When his plan failed, he resorted to damaging the temple using hammers, shovels and chisels. The temple, dedicated to Lord Anjaneya Swamy, is a sacred site for devotees in the region.

District superintendent of police V Vidyasagar Naidu confirmed that Yadav had plotted to take control of the temple, believing that the destruction would force Vidyasagar to leave, giving him control over the temple’s earnings. To justify his actions, Yadav spread false rumours about a treasure trove beneath the temple.

The incident has triggered outrage among local devotees and religious groups, some of whom have alleged a communal conspiracy behind the attack. The destruction of the temple has been condemned widely, with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu even ordering stringent action against those involved. He has called for a thorough investigation and assured that the culprits will be brought to justice.

Earlier, Midhathala Ramesh, the state convenor of the BJP’s Namami Gange programme, also expressed his outrage, calling for stronger security measures at Hindu temples across the state to prevent such incidents. Yadav and his accomplices, identified as Maheshwar Reddy, T Lakshminarayana, B Raghvendra Chary, Chakivelu Madhu and Sheikh Ilahi have been arrested and produced in court.