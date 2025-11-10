Prioritise completion of key irrigation projects: CPI

Tirupati: CPI State secretary G Eswarayya has demanded that the State government prioritise the completion of key irrigation projects to ensure equitable water distribution across the State. Speaking at a press conference in Tirupati on Sunday, he criticised the government for neglecting major projects like Galeru–Nagari, Handri–Neeva, Telugu Ganga, and Somasila–Kandaleru. He said that with adequate funding, these projects could supply up to 100 TMC of water per district, transforming Rayalaseema into a fertile region.

Eswarayya expressed concern that the government had failed to include these projects in its priority list and reminded that the Velugonda project has been delayed for three decades. “An investment of Rs 4,000 crore could provide irrigation to 4.5 lakh acres and drinking water to 15 lakh people in Kadapa, Nellore, and Prakasam districts,” he said.

He also criticised the privatisation of medical education, alleging that 17 new medical colleges in Rayalaseema were being handed over to private entities under PPP mode, depriving poor and marginalised students of opportunities.

Referring to the breach of Rayalacheruvu near Olluru village in KVB Puram mandal, CPI leaders demanded immediate compensation for affected families and urged the government to repair tanks and irrigation structures on a war footing. Party State leader P Harinatha Reddy, district secretary Murali, other leaders including Radhakrishna and Nadiya were present.