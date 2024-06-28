Promote good governance: Narayana

Nellore: Municipal Administration & Urban Development Minister Ponguru Narayana urged officials to promote good governance to people as Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is giving top priority to both welfare and development on all fronts.

For the first time after becoming Minister, Narayana held a review meeting with the officials of housing, revenue, excise, mines, electricity departments along with district Collector M Harinarayanan, at the Collectorate on Thursday.

Minister Narayana said the aim of the government is providing basic amenities to the people as still several villages do not have proper roads, drains, drinking water, electricity facility. It is not possible to complete such mammoth task unless with the cooperation of official machinery from top to bottom level, he added.

The Minister directed the municipal administration to follow the guidelines of Nellore Urban Development Authority (NUDA) before issuing permission to realtors. He warned that officials, who violate the norms, have to face serious consequences. At the same time, the Minister specified the realtors to follow the guidelines of the government while putting layouts.

Joint Collector Sethumadhavan, Nellore city Deputy Mayor P Roopkumar Yadav and others were present.