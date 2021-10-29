Protect our rich cultural heritage, Governor Biswabhusan tells students

Tirupati: Governor and Chancellor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Thursday stressed on protecting our rich and ancient cultural heritage and traditions.

In a glittering traditional function, 6th convocation (2019-20) of SV Vedic University(SVVU), which was nurtured from institution to University by Tirumala Tirupati Devastanams (TTD), was held at University premises on Thursday.

Delivering convocational address, Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, who attended on virtual mode from Raj Bhavan, sought the students, who are the custodians and promoters of our heritage to strive for spreading of scientific knowledge containing in holy Vedas, particularly from Atharva Veda which is full of scientific formulas.

Scientists and engineers even belonged to foreign countries took inspiration from ancient Indian treatises for their inventions benefiting the humanity across the globe, he affirmed and stated that Vedas preach international brotherhood, equality of human race and also equal distribution of wealth which is highly required for the present prevailing world.

During his annual report where explaining about the Vedic University which was established by TTD is now equipped with 20 departments under 6 faculties including Veda, Vedanga, Veda Bhashya, Agama, Sahithya and Paurohityam and 136 books were published apart from releasing newsletter Veda Surabhi, research journals Sevadhi (Sanskrit) and Manimanjari (Telugu), the Vice-Chancellor Prof S Sudarsana Sarma revealed that the university has 2,093 manuscripts received as donations from various institutions and digitalisation of manuscripts was nearing to complete with the help of Navajeevan Trust located in Tiruchanur.

Listing out the facilities available in the University including upgraded website and online services for the benefit of students, computer lab, Skill Development Centre set up recently by the government with 30 laptops, free boarding and lodging, NNS activities, Yoga teaching by instructor, the Vice-Chancellor said the University to approach NAAC for assessment and accreditation.

Later, Mahamahopadyaya (Honouris Causa) was conferred on to the retired Sama Veda pundit Ganesan Srouthi for his outstanding services in propagation of Vedas following presenting degrees which includes PhD (11), M Phil(2), PG (46), UG (122) and Diploma and Certificates (48).