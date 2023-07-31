Punganur witnessing record pace of growth: Minister Peddireddi

Chittoor: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is committed to develop Punganur Municipality as a role model by sanctioning a number of innovative schemes during the last four and half years, hailed Minister for Energy, Forest and Environment Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy. ‘So far, I covered 25 wards of the 31 in Punganur city during the four days Ward Bata programme, to resolve the issues of the people, he said. He visited 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 11 and 12 wards in the city on Sunday during his fourth day Ward Bata programme.

Minister Peddireddi claimed that Punganur is witnessing unprecedented development during the four and half years of YSRCP regime. He informed that Punganur Municipality won three prestigious awards from the State government for it’s outstanding performance in various fronts. He decried that no development took place in Punganur during the last 30 years of TDP regime. No infrastructure facilities like roads, drainages, drinking water and other facilities were provided to Punganur earlier, he pointed out. The Minister reiterated not a single eligible beneficiary was deprived from enjoying the fruits of the welfare and development schemes in Punganur. He assured many more developmental works would be initiated in Punganur within six months, ensuring funds allocation accordingly. Earlier Minister P Ramachandra Reddy inaugurated construction of roads worth Rs 7.5 lakh, in 11th ward.