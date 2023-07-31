Live
- KCR to chair Cabinet meeting today
- BRS, a B-team of BJP, says KA Paul
- POWERGRID organises chess tourney
- Vishwak’s next titled ‘Gangs of Godavari;’ glimpse looks raw and rustic
- 73-year-old woman suffocated to death by volunteer in Visakhapatnam
- Yamuna River: Search Continues For Missing Boys Feared Drowned In Alipur
- Heavy rains to lash Telangana on August 1, light rains today
- FIR Registered Against ITLF Spokesperson Ginza Vualzong For Promoting Enmity In Manipur
- Chiranjeevi hails ‘Baby’ movie and it’s team; says film is an educative film
- Sree Vishnu’s next film title impresses youth; film is a prequel to super hit ‘Raja Raja Chora’
Just In
KCR to chair Cabinet meeting today
BRS, a B-team of BJP, says KA Paul
POWERGRID organises chess tourney
Vishwak’s next titled ‘Gangs of Godavari;’ glimpse looks raw and rustic
73-year-old woman suffocated to death by volunteer in Visakhapatnam
Yamuna River: Search Continues For Missing Boys Feared Drowned In Alipur
Punganur witnessing record pace of growth: Minister Peddireddi
Chittoor: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is committed to develop Punganur Municipality as a role model by sanctioning a number of innovative...
Chittoor: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is committed to develop Punganur Municipality as a role model by sanctioning a number of innovative schemes during the last four and half years, hailed Minister for Energy, Forest and Environment Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy. ‘So far, I covered 25 wards of the 31 in Punganur city during the four days Ward Bata programme, to resolve the issues of the people, he said. He visited 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 11 and 12 wards in the city on Sunday during his fourth day Ward Bata programme.
Minister Peddireddi claimed that Punganur is witnessing unprecedented development during the four and half years of YSRCP regime. He informed that Punganur Municipality won three prestigious awards from the State government for it’s outstanding performance in various fronts. He decried that no development took place in Punganur during the last 30 years of TDP regime. No infrastructure facilities like roads, drainages, drinking water and other facilities were provided to Punganur earlier, he pointed out. The Minister reiterated not a single eligible beneficiary was deprived from enjoying the fruits of the welfare and development schemes in Punganur. He assured many more developmental works would be initiated in Punganur within six months, ensuring funds allocation accordingly. Earlier Minister P Ramachandra Reddy inaugurated construction of roads worth Rs 7.5 lakh, in 11th ward.