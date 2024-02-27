  • Menu
Ramana Dikshitulu’s services terminated

Ramana Dikshitulu’s services terminated
Tirupati: The ttd Trust Board meeting resolved to remove honorary chief priest Ramana Dikshitulu, with immediate effect, for making baseless accusations against TTD officials, Jeeyangar Swamis, priests and Ahobila Mutt.

It should be noted here that Ramana Dikshitulu, in a recent interview, remarked that violation was taking place in the rituals being conducted in Tirumala. He also stated that EO AV Dharma Reddy is a Christian.

However, Dikshitulu denied the interview, stating that it was a fabricated one to create confusion among devotees. But, TTD Trust Board meeting found Ramana Dikshitulu acting in a manner disrespectable and decided to remove him from the posts of honorary chief priest and also agama advisor.

X