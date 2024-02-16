Rathasaptami Mahotsavam commenced at Tirumala today, devotees flock in large numbers

Rathasaptami Mahotsavam, also known as Mini Brahmotsavam, has commenced in Tirumala. The festival began with the celebration of Surya Jayanti, attracting a large number of devotees to the TTD temple. Sri Malayappaswamy, as part of the service of the seven vehicles, first blessed the devotees on the Surya Prabha Vahanam. The vehicle services will conclude with the Chandra Prabha vehicle in the evening.

Tirumala has been beautifully decorated for the Rathasaptami celebrations. Devotees eagerly await the sight of the first rays of sunlight, known as Bhanu, on the Lord's forehead, navel, and lotus feet measured on the Surya Prabha Vahanam in the morning. The TTD has made extensive arrangements to ensure that devotees do not face any difficulties. Colorful floral decorations have been carried out along the path from the Mahadwara to the Swami Sannidhi.

About Seven tons of traditional flowers and 50,000 cut flowers have been used for this purpose. The TTD surveillance, security department, and police have implemented strict measures to ensure the safety of the devotees.

The schedule for the vehicle services is as follows:

- 5.30-8.00 AM: Surya Prabha Vahanam (Sunrise at 6.40 AM)

- 9-10 AM: Chinnashesha Vahanam

- 11-12 AM: Garuda Vahanam

- 1-2 PM: Hanumantha Vahanam

- 2-3 PM: Chakra bath

- 4-5 PM: Kalpavriksha Vahanam

- 6-7 PM: Sarvabhupala Vahanam

- Night 8-9 PM: Chandraprabha Vahanam

Only protocol elites will have the opportunity for a break darshan in Tirumala today. As the issuance of Sarvadarshan tokens has been temporarily suspended until Saturday, devotees can directly visit Srivara from Vaikuntham Q Complex-2.