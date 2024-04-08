Release of seized cash, goods under MCC to become easier

Tirupati: To make things easier for the release of seized cash or goods during the enforcement of model code of conduct (MCC), Tirupati Collector and District Election Officer Pravin Kumar has constituted a 3-member district grievance committee (DGC). The committee will meet daily at the Collectorate and take stock of the seized articles and cash and resolve the cases based on factual information.

The committee will examine each case filed by the flying squad teams, static surveillance teams and police enforcement teams across the district. The DGC will be present at Room no.306, B Block of the collectorate at 10 am every day. Those, who come with adequate evidence, will be inquired directly before taking a decision duly following standard operating procedures. The seized cash or items without any connection with the candidate contesting the election, political party or election campaign will be reviewed.

After examining the relevant evidence and other facts, if the committee feels the seizure is not warrantable, it will take immediate steps to release the seized cash to the concerned persons. Assistant Audit officer / Nodal officer for expenditure monitoring, district social welfare and empowerment officer and district treasury officer will be the members of the committee. The Collector advised that if ordinary citizens and businessmen have to carry more than 50000 in cash, they should carry the proper supporting documents with them.

Meanwhile, the Collector examined the interim strong room of Tirupati and Chandragiri Assembly constituencies and distribution reception centres to take stock of the preliminary arrangements on Sunday and made several suggestions. Along with Tirupati ERO Aditi Singh, he visited SV Arts College where the interim strong room and distribution centres where the EVMs of Tirupati Assembly constituency will be stocked.

He also visited the Chandragiri constituency strong room located at SV Veterinary University campus and the distribution and reception centres. Chandragiri ERO Nishanth Reddy, trainee deputy collector Praveen Kumar Reddy and other officials were also present.