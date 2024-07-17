Religious fervour marks Anivara Asthanam

Tirumala: The annual traditional temple budget fete Anivara Asthanam was held with utmost religious fervour at the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala on Tuesday.

The ritual marks the commencement of annual accounts of Srivari temple on the last day of Tamil month Ani. This ritual was held at Bangaru Vakili wherein the processional deities of Sri Malayappa Swamy along with Sridevi and Bhudevi accompanied by Sri Vishwaksenula Varu were seated in Garudalwar Sannidhi.

The formalities of the fete were carried out in the presence of Tirumala pontiffs Sri Pedda Jeeyar Swami and Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swami and TTD EO J Syamala Rao.

The Utsava idols were mounted on Sarva Bhupala Vahanam and later special pujas were performed to the Mula Virat and Utsava idols and Prasada Nivedana was offered.

Thereafter the senior Tirumala pontiff carried six pattu vastrams in a silver plate on his head and entered Srivari temple amidst Mangala Vayidyams followed by his deputy and EO wherein four pattu vastrams were decorated to the Mula Virat, while one to Sri Malayappa and another one to Sri Viswaksena utsava idols.

As part of festive tradition, temple chief priest wore ‘Parivattam’ (Head Vastram) and spelt blessing ‘Nitya Aishvaryobhava.’

ater archakas handed over ‘Lacchanna’ – a key bunch of the temple to both the senior and junior Tirumala pontiffs and TTD EO. The Anivavara Asthanam fete concluded when the temple key bunch was placed at Srivari feet after offering Rupayi Harati, Chandanam, Tamboolam, Thirtham and Prasadams.

Speaking on the occasion, the TTD EO said in the past the custodians of Srivari temple, Mahants, kept accounts of income, expenses and reserves on annual basis and used to account the budget on this day of Anivara Astanam. Only after the TTD board was set up, the annual accounting was shifted to the March-April format.

Pradhana Archakas Venugopala Deekshitulu, Govindraja Deekshitulu, Mukhya Archaka Kiran Swamy, JEO Veera Brahmam,temple Dy EO Lokanatham and other officials were present.

Srirangam Vastrams offered: On the auspicious occasion, following the tradition, special vastrams from Srirangam temple of Tamil Nadu were offered to Venkateswara Swamy.

In a procession which commenced at Pedda Jeeyar Mutt at Tirumala, Tamil Nadu Endowments Minister Sekhar Babu, Endowments Special Commissioner Kumara Guru Balan and Joint Commissioner Rangam Mariyappan presented the silk clothes to the presiding deity.

Both the senior and junior pontiffs of Tirumala and JEO Veerabrahmam were present at the ceremony.