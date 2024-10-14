Religious fervour marks Chakrasnanam

Tirumala: The holy Chakrasnanam was performed in a grand manner to Sri Sudarshana Chakrattalwar on Saturday morning at Swamy Pushkarini. On Saturday, the last day of Srivari annual Brahmotsavam, holy bath was rendered to the anthropomorphic form of Srivaru.

A significant number of devotees came and took holy bath in the Pushkarini. Earlier in the morning from 3 am to 6 am, Pallaki Utsavam was held at the Mukha Mandapam of Sri Varaha Swami temple. Later, Snapana Tirumanjanam was held in grandeur to Sri Malayappa Swamy, Sridevi and Bhudevi along with Sri Sudarshana Chakratthalwar

The archakas performed Vishvaksena Aradhana, Punyahavachanam, Mukha Prakshalanam (face cleansing), Dhoopa Nivedana (incense offering), Chhatra Chamara Vyajana Darpanadi offerings (services with (umbrella and mirror) and Rajopacharam.

As a part of Arghyapada Nivedana, a bath was performed with milk, honey, coconut water, turmeric and sandalwood.

On the occasion, TTD Veda Parayanadars recited Upanishad Mantras, Dashashanti Mantras, Panchasukta Mantras such as Purusha Suktam, Sri Suktam, Bhu Suktam, Neela Suktam, Vishnu Suktam and Vedas related to Divya Prabandham during Abhishekam.

After the Abhishekam, various Pasuras were chanted in the presence of Tirumala pontiffs Sri Pedda Jeeyar Swamy and Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamy.

After the completion of all rituals to keep the world safe and happy, Chakrasnanam was performed.

The TTD has made elaborate arrangements to the devotees for the big event.

A total of 300 Srivari Sevaks were deployed at vigilance, health and Annaprasadam departments and their services were properly utilised under the supervision of senior officers. The TTD has set up additional dress changing tents for men and women devotees, provided water bottles and hot Badam milk was also served to devotees on the occasion.

TTD EO J Syamala Rao, Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, JEOs Gowthami, Veerabrahamam, CVSO Sridhar, other dignitaries and a large number of devotees were present.