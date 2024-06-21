Resume darshan to locals, demands Chinta Mohan

Tirupati: Demanding resuming of darshan of Tirumala God to locals on every second Tuesday, Congress activists, led by former Union Minister Dr Chinta Mohan staged a dharna at the administrative building here on Thursday.

Dr Chinta Mohan reminded that Congress during its rule in the State had provided darshan of Lord Venkateswara separately to locals on every second Tuesday. But TTD management had stopped this facility, he added. He sought the newly formed NDA government should resume darshan facility to locals.

Later speaking to reporters at Press Club, Dr Chinta Mohan stated that he is ready to install the statue of media Mughal Dr Ramoji Rao in Tirupati with his own money and urged the corporation to provide a suitable site in the city for the same. This was in recognition of the outstanding services of Ramoji Rao in the field of journalism, he added. He informed that he also decided to give an award of best journalist to promote healthy journalism.