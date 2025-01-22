Live
- Govt gears up to issue certificates on WhatsApp
- Lokesh invites ZF Foxconn to AP, cites presence of Kia, Isuzu
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 22nd January 2025
- Six from NTR dist get invitation for R-Day celebrations in Delhi
- Vijayawada: Police seize 218 kg ganja, arrest four
- Man injured in hit-and-run incident
- Man arrested for trespassing
- Guntur: Road widening ahead of flyover construction
- Guv Abdul Nazeer to attend National Voters Day celebrations
- BRS may move no-trust motion against Mayor
Just In
Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad felicitates Sri City MD
Sri City: At the valedictory ceremony of Flamingo Festival, held on Monday evening at Sullurpeta Junior College Grounds, Minister for Revenue Anagani...
Sri City: At the valedictory ceremony of Flamingo Festival, held on Monday evening at Sullurpeta Junior College Grounds, Minister for Revenue Anagani Sathya Prasad presented a memento to Sri City Managing Director Dr Ravindra Sannareddy, recognising Sri City’s significant contribution to the success of the three-day festival.
The Revenue Minister applauded Dr Sannareddy for hosting impactful sessions at Sri City on biodiversity, CSR and environmental conservation.
He appreciated the efforts of all organising agencies, led by the District Collector. District Collector Dr S Venkateswar commended Sri City for its invaluable support in organising the festival and highlighted its contributions to revenue generation, employment creation and societal welfare through impactful CSR initiatives.