Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad felicitates Sri City MD

Sri City: At the valedictory ceremony of Flamingo Festival, held on Monday evening at Sullurpeta Junior College Grounds, Minister for Revenue Anagani Sathya Prasad presented a memento to Sri City Managing Director Dr Ravindra Sannareddy, recognising Sri City’s significant contribution to the success of the three-day festival.

The Revenue Minister applauded Dr Sannareddy for hosting impactful sessions at Sri City on biodiversity, CSR and environmental conservation.

He appreciated the efforts of all organising agencies, led by the District Collector. District Collector Dr S Venkateswar commended Sri City for its invaluable support in organising the festival and highlighted its contributions to revenue generation, employment creation and societal welfare through impactful CSR initiatives.