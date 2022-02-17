RK Roja urges CM to merge Nagari in Balaji district

Tirupati: Emphasising merging of Nagari constituency into newly proposed Sri Balaji district instead of Chittoor district, Nagari MLA R K Roja along with her party leaders had a darshan of Goddess Thathaiah Gunta Gangamma on Wednesday.

Speaking to media outside the temple, she said Nagari was the only constituency facing development related problems. She said it is more helpful for Nagari constituency if it would be merged in Balaji district for its speedy development.

Informing that she had already brought the issue to the notice of the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and District Collector M Hari Narayanan, she asserted that she will meet CM on Thursday in Vijayawada to discuss the same with him. She said Nagari near Tamil Nadu border area, was dominated by handloom weavers and poor formers and the area did not witness development for long and added even students attending colleges were depending on Tirupati.

"All political parties including opposition TDP also wants to merge Nagari into Sri Balaji district," she said and added that Nagari can see development within short span of time if it comes under TUDA.