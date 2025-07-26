  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Rs 20L donated to TTD

Rs 20L donated to TTD
x
Highlights

Tirumala: P C Rayulu, Chairman of LV Logistics Pvt. Ltd, Tirupati, donated Rs 10 lakh to Sri Venkateswara Annaprasadam Trust on Friday.Similarly,...

Tirumala: P C Rayulu, Chairman of LV Logistics Pvt. Ltd, Tirupati, donated Rs 10 lakh to Sri Venkateswara Annaprasadam Trust on Friday.

Similarly, Sukumar, a devotee from Bengaluru, donated Rs 10 lakh to Sri Balaji Arogya Vara Prasadini Scheme (SVIMS).

The donors handed over the donation DDs to the TTD Additional Executive Officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdary at his camp office in Tirumala.

On the occasion, the Additional EO appreciated the donors for their generous contributions.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick