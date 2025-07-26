Rs 20L donated to TTD

Tirumala: P C Rayulu, Chairman of LV Logistics Pvt. Ltd, Tirupati, donated Rs 10 lakh to Sri Venkateswara Annaprasadam Trust on Friday.

Similarly, Sukumar, a devotee from Bengaluru, donated Rs 10 lakh to Sri Balaji Arogya Vara Prasadini Scheme (SVIMS).

The donors handed over the donation DDs to the TTD Additional Executive Officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdary at his camp office in Tirumala.

On the occasion, the Additional EO appreciated the donors for their generous contributions.