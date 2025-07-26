Live
- Tragic accident in Yadadri claims lives of two Andhra Pradesh cops
- Fears on smart meters unfounded: SPDCL CMD
- Doctors must embrace new technology: Tripura Governor
- Amara Hospital educates people about brain health
- TUDA allocates Rs 5 cr for drainage upgrades in Srikalahasti
- Minister Ramanaidu slams Jagan, highlights TDP’s welfare and development initiatives
- CBI probe demanded into Vaikunta Ekadasi stampede
- Temples to be revamped in AP with Rs 500 crore
- Second advanced manufacturing facility at AMTZ
Rs 20L donated to TTD
Tirumala: P C Rayulu, Chairman of LV Logistics Pvt. Ltd, Tirupati, donated Rs 10 lakh to Sri Venkateswara Annaprasadam Trust on Friday.
Similarly, Sukumar, a devotee from Bengaluru, donated Rs 10 lakh to Sri Balaji Arogya Vara Prasadini Scheme (SVIMS).
The donors handed over the donation DDs to the TTD Additional Executive Officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdary at his camp office in Tirumala.
On the occasion, the Additional EO appreciated the donors for their generous contributions.
