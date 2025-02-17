Salakatla Teppotsavam from March 9 to 13

Tirumala: Srivari Salakatla Teppotsavam will be held from March 9 to March 13 at Tirumala.

Every day from 7 pm onwards the Utsava deities bless devotees on a finely-decked float in Swamy Pushkarini.

On the first day of the festival, Sri Sita Lakshmana Anjaneya Sametha Sri Ramachandra Murthy will bless the devotees by taking three rounds.

On the second day on March 10, Sri Krishna Swamy along with Rukmini Devi will take a pleasure trip on the float three times.

On the third day on March 11, Sri Malayappa Swamy along with Sridevi and Bhudevi will bless the devotees taking three rounds in Pushkarini followed by five and seven rounds on the succeeding days respectively.

The TTD has cancelled Sahasra Deepalankara Seva on March 9 and 10, Arjita Brahmotsavam and Sahasra Deepalankara Seva on March 11, 12 and 13 owing to Teppotsavam.