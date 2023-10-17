Live
Just In
Saptagiri Grameena Bank branch opens at Pudipatla
Tirupati: The 237th branch of Saptagiri Grameena Bank (SGB) was inaugurated by District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy at Pudipatla on Monday.
Speaking on the occasion, he said that the bank has been striving for the economic upliftment of rural people.
Public sector banks are in the forefront in taking the bank linkage loans of Central and state governments to people. He felt that banks should give loans generously to the priority sector and fulfil the annual plan targets.
SGB chairman ASS Prasad said that Pudipatla branch will be the 47th branch in Tirupati district. The bank has so far given Rs 1,000 crore loans under Mudra yojana.
SBG regional officer G Jayakumar, LDM Subhash, SGB Pudipatla branch manager Vamsi and others took part.