SBI organises blood donation camp

Tirupati: The State Bank of India’s Administrative Office and Regional Business Office in Tirupati, successfully organised a blood donation camp on Friday as part of its annual ‘Bank Day’ celebrations.

The event, held at the AO Office premises, saw active participation from bank employees.

Regional Manager S Venkateswara Rao, speaking on the occasion, expressed pride in the initiative, calling it a meaningful gesture of social responsibility aligned with the spirit of Bank Day, observed every year on July 1.