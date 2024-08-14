Live
Scholars hail Vengamamba literary works
Tirupati: Scholars remembered the life and great literary works penned by saint poetess Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba on the occasion of her 207th death anniversary.
The event was held at Annamacharya Kalamandiram in Tirupati on Tuesday.
Versatile Telugu expert Dr Amudala Murali, All Projects Programme Officer Rajagopal, research scholar R Kesavulu and Dr Rajasekhar from SVU Oriental Research Institute recalled the various Kritis penned by the saint poetess and her lifestyle where she stood as real example of women empowerment in those days itself fighting against all social odds that existed during that time.
TTD officials, locals and students were also present.
