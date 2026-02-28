Scrapping of MNREGS: AVKS will launch agitation from march 15

Nellore: A round table meeting headed by Andhra Pradesh Vyavasaya Karmika Sangam(AVKS) under the banner of CPI was conducted at Ramakotaiah Bhavan in Nellore city on Friday and has decided to launch agitation in different forms demanding the continuation of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGS), from 15th March.

The meeting also stressed the need of bringing the issue in the interest of seeking support from public organizations and poor and down trodden communities at grass-roots level. Speaking the occasion, AKVS district president P Leela Mohan has alleged that BJP headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hatched conspiracy to wind up the MNREGS for its selfish political motive.

AVKS state general secretary Avula Sekhar has said that MNREGS was brought in to existence in with the encouragement of 62 MPs elected from left parties in 2005 for providing work to the labor especially living in drought hit areas.

He recalled that MNREGS was started by former prime minister Manmohan Singh in Anantapur district during regime of Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy. He alleged that not able to digest the name of Mahatma Gandhi mentioned in NREGS, BJP lead NDA government trying dilute the MNREGS by bringing new law called VB Ramji passed with 'Voice Vote' without consent of MPs.