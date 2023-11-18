Sea of Humanity at Sri Padmavati Panchami Theertham

Tirupati: Unprecedented flow of devotees and their ecstasy marked the Panchami Theertham at Tiruchanoor on the last day of annual Karthika Brahmotsavams on Saturday.

Speaking to media after Chakra Snanam, TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy said the Panchami Theertham signifies the divine emergence Sri Padmavati Devi in a thouaand petal golden lotua at the centre of Padma Sarovaram.

He said lakhs of devotees participated and like never before, over 50,000 devotees took the holy dip in the temple at a time while thousands are waiting for their turn. He said the sanctity of the temple tank waters lasts long the entire day.

He said under the leadership of TTD EO Sri AV Dharma Reddy the nine day long Karthika Brahmotsavams were conducted smoothly without any inconvenience to devotees and complimented the TTD, vigilance, police, district administration and also lauded the impeccable services of Srivari Sevaks and health workers to the multitude of devotees.

Earlier in the morning, the utsava deity of Sri Padmavati Devi on Pallaki Vahanam took out a celestial ride along the Mada streets and blessed the devotees.

There after the utsava idol was brought in a procession to the Panchami Theertha Mandapam. The Srivari Sare and ornaments which commenced journey at Tirumala in early hours also reached Tiruchanoor temple by 11am and archakas performed special pujas to Sare before adoring to the Goddess at the Mandapam.

On the occasion of Panchami Theertham Sri Venkateswara had presented ornaments worth ₹2.5 crore to His divine Consort Sri Padmavati Devi which included 5 kg gold Lakshmi Kasula Mala and Yajnopavitam.

Thereafter grand Snapana Tirumanjanam was performed to utsava idol of Sri Padmavati and devotees were thrilled at the sight the unique garlands, keeritsms, hair decorations etc.which included the green Chrysanthemum, Tulasi and Cardamom garlands which have stolen the show.

Fruit and flower Mandapam

The canopy of fruits and flowers arrayed at Panchami Mandapam with variety of fruits and one ton flowers which included six varieties of cut flowers and six other varieties of traditional flowers that enthralled the devotees.

During the Chakra Snanam to tge utsava idol of Sri Padmavathi Devi and Sri Sudarshana Chakrathalwar between 12noon and 12.10 pm thousands of devotees also took holy dip chanting Govinda.. Govinda with utmost religious ecstacy.

Later in the evening Goddess be taken out on Mada steeets on Bangaru Tiruchi and followed with the Dwajavarohanam ritual heralding the conclusion of the nine day annual Karthika Brahmotsavams at Tiruchanoor.

Senior and Junior Tirumala Pontiffs, TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy, EO AV Dharma Reddy Chandragiri MLA Dr Bhaskar Reddy ,some board members,JEOs Sada Bhargavi, Veerabrahmam, CVSO Narasimha Kishore, SVBC CEO Shanmukh Kumar, CE Nageswar Rao, Tirumala temple DyEO Lokanatham, Tiruchanoor temple DyEO Govindarajan and other staffs, devotees were present.

Pushpayagam on November 19

TTD is organising the annual Pushpayagam fete at Tiruchanoor temple on the evening of November 19.























