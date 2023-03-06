Shilparamam to conduct Holi celebrations on March 8

Tirupati: Shilparamam in Tirupati has made all arrangements to celebrate Holi festival titled 'Rangbarse' on March 8. The celebrations are being held with the financial assistance of London Beautorium while Red FM will be the media partner. Shilparamam AO K Khadarvalli said that irrespective of age, everyone can participate in the celebrations. DJ Music, rain dance, Teenmar Band and various other events will be held on the occasion. Special arrangements will be made separately for men and women. Those who need tickets can contact 8328132915 or 9052670970, he said.



