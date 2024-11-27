SIT focuses on irregularities in quality ghee supply to TTD

Tirupati: An investigation led by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is learnt to have uncovered significant irregularities in the supply and quality of ghee used for preparing the Tirumala Srivari laddu prasadam. Preliminary findings suggest that suppliers breached contractual agreements and provided substandard ghee to the TTD, compromising the quality of the revered offering.

The SIT’s probe has centred on AR Dairy at Dindigul in Tamil Nadu, Vaishnavi Dairy in Penubaka, Tirupati district and SMS Lab in Chennai. Investigators discovered discrepancies between the production capacities claimed by these entities and their actual output. Vaishnavi Dairy, in particular, allegedly sourced ghee from third-party suppliers to meet TTD’s requirements despite lacking the necessary production capacity. AR Dairy, a supplier to Vaishnavi Dairy, was also found to have distributed substandard ghee, sources revealed.

The investigation highlighted potential lapses in quality control. SMS Lab, responsible for certifying the ghee supplied by AR Dairy, is under scrutiny for its testing procedures. Investigators are now questioning Vaishnavi Dairy’s management and reviewing records of rejected consignments.

Details such as tanker registrations, driver logs and instances of ghee rejection by TTD are being thoroughly examined.

Meanwhile, SIT officials inspected the Srivari Potu (kitchen) where laddus are prepared, assessing ghee storage and quality. They also reviewed procurement processes and raw material storage at TTD’s marketing office and godowns

near Alipiri.

The investigation is expanding to examine tenders issued under the previous TTD trust board, focusing on lapses in quality assurance, procurement violations, and laboratory testing standards. The SIT’s findings aim to expose the scale of adulteration and ensure accountability, safeguarding the sanctity of the laddu prasadam revered by millions of devotees.

It was also learnt that a team of DSPs and other officials have been analysing the collected information at its temporary office located at the old SVBC building in Tirupati before deciding the further course of action.