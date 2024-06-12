SIT inquiry seems to be focussing on Chevireddy

Tirupati: The Special Investigating Team (SIT) delving into the recent violence during Assembly elections in Chandragiri and Tirupati appear to be honing-in on the culprits. As it ramped up its inquiry, it was learnt that the focus has fallen on former MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy and his son Mohit Reddy. Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has accused them of masterminding the attacks.

As the initial FIRs did not name the main instigators, who include those responsible for assaulting TDP candidate Pulivarthi Nani at Tirupati Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV), the SIT has been tasked with thoroughly examining video evidence, call records and the locations of possible suspects during the incidents.

At this stage, it was learnt that the net is closing in on Chevireddy and his son as their involvement in planning these attacks is becoming increasingly clear, commented a senior TDP leader. This is in line with the party’s claims of a well-organised conspiracy. Significant digital evidence, such as CCTV footage from the university and videos provided by the complainant, has been collected in Pulivarthi Nani case. Authorities are also scrutinising call records and other data to uncover the conspiracy.

The SIT has recommended applying Section 125 of the RP Act due to gunfire during the violence. Eyewitness testimonies will be promptly recorded under Section 164 CrPC and an officer of at least DSP rank will oversee the sensitive investigation into the gunfire.

In the attacks on TDP members in Kuchivaripalli, additional CCTV footage and call data records of the accused will be examined. More suspects may be identified based on this evidence. The SIT has reportedly directed investigators to file charge sheets within a month for all cases. “If more evidence is discovered during the investigation, supplementary charge sheets will be submitted,” officials indicated.