Snapana Tirumanjanam held in Ayodhya

Tirumala: Snapana Tirumanjanam has been performed to the replicas of Utsava deities of Lord Venkateswara Swamy and Goddess on the banks of River Sarayu in Ayodhya on Sunday.

During the religious event, the deities were rendered special Abhishekam with milk, curd, honey, turmeric and sandal paste reciting Pancha Suktams by Vedic scholars.

TTD Chairman BR Naidu, Board member G Bhanuprakash Reddy, officials and local devotees were present.