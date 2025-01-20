  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Snapana Tirumanjanam held in Ayodhya

Snapana Tirumanjanam held in Ayodhya
x
Highlights

Snapana Tirumanjanam has been performed to the replicas of Utsava deities of Lord Venkateswara Swamy and Goddess on the banks of River Sarayu in Ayodhya on Sunday.

Tirumala: Snapana Tirumanjanam has been performed to the replicas of Utsava deities of Lord Venkateswara Swamy and Goddess on the banks of River Sarayu in Ayodhya on Sunday.

During the religious event, the deities were rendered special Abhishekam with milk, curd, honey, turmeric and sandal paste reciting Pancha Suktams by Vedic scholars.

TTD Chairman BR Naidu, Board member G Bhanuprakash Reddy, officials and local devotees were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick