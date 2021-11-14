Southern Zonal Council meeting begins in Tirupati with YS Jagan's inaugural speech

The meeting of the Regional Council of the Southern States is being held at the Taj Hotel in Tirupati under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. AP CM Jagan delivered the inaugural address at the meeting. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Puducherry Chief Minister Rangaswamy, Telangana Home Minister Mahmud Ali, CS Somesh Kumar, Tamil Nadu Education Minister Ponmudi, Governor-in-charge Tamilsai Soundarajan, Kerala Revenue Minister Rajan, Andaman Nicobar LG Devendra Kumar Joshi, and Lakshadweep were present at the meeting.



A total of 26 items were included in the agenda of the 29th meeting of the Southern Zonal Council meeting. As many as 24 new topics will be brought up for discussion along with two action reports related to the decisions taken at the last meeting.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy left for Tirupati at one o'clock in the afternoon to participate in the Southern Zonal Council meeting, which will be chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah from 3 pm to 7.30 pm.