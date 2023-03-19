Spiritual fervour marks Pushpa Yagam at Srinivasa Mangapuram temple

The annual Pushpa yagam was held with spiritual fervour at Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy temple, 13 km from here at Srinivasa Mangapuram on Saturday. Earlier in the day, the temple priests conducted Snapana Tirumanjanam, the celestial bath to the deities. In the evening, the Pushpa yagam, floral worship of the God and his consorts, was held in the shrine amidst chanting of hymns from scriptures, which went on for more than two hours. About 3.5 tonnes of varieties of flowers donated by donors from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana and AP were used. Pushpa yagam is observed in the shrine after the annual Brahmotsavam which was held this year from February 14 to 22, as a ritual to ward off any omissions during the Brahmotsavam.



