SPMVV and Universiti Malaysia Kelantan ink pact

Tirupati: Prof Depuru Bharathi, Vice Chancellor of Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidylayam (SPMVV) and Prof DATO’ DR Razli Bin Che Razak, Vice Chancellor of Universiti Malaysia Kelantan (UMK), Malaysia, signed a MoU aiming to promote educational cooperation and exchange programmes between the two Universities. The agreement was signed during the international conference on bioengineering and technology (IconBet 2023) held in Malaysia on Tuesday.

The MoU will pave the way for mobility programme for students including internship, industrial visit, staff mobility, teaching and collaborative research projects. Both universities also work on promoting educational cooperation through skill training and dual degree programmes in future. On this occasion, Prof Bharathi had discussions with Prof Nik Maheran Binti Nik Muhammad, Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic and International), Prof Madya Dr Ng Siew Foen, Director, UMK International, Dr Wee Seng Kew, Faculty of Bioengineering and Technology and Dr Mohammed Arifullah, Regional representative of UMK for tangible steps to take this collaboration forward.

She also visited Bachok and Jeli campuses of UMK and interacted with various faculty members including Dean of Faculty of Agrobased Industry (FIAT). Prof P Suvarnalatha Devi, Department of Microbiology and Prof R Jaya Madhuri, member, Center for International Relations, presented research papers in the conference. Prof N Vijaya Kumari received best oral presentation award under Bioengineering Technology and Agriculture session. SPMVV Registrar Prof N Rajini and International Relations Dean Prof P Vijaya Lakshmi hailed the MoU with UMK.