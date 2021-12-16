SPMVV secures 24th place in UI Green Metric rankings

Tirupati: Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) has secured 24th position in nationwide rankings and 604 in the international rankings of UI Green Metric Rankings 2021. Totally, 956 universities participated worldwide out of which 35 entries were from India. For the first time SPMVV was also one of the participants in UI Green Metric Rankings 2021.

Vice Chancellor Prof Duvvuru Jamuna said it was a great thing to have 24th place in country wide rankings in its first attempt of participating. Director, University rankings Prof P Venkata Krishna explained that this UI Green Metric Rankings will be useful to university leaders in their efforts to put in place eco-friendly policies and manage behavioural change among the academic community at their respective institutions. The Vice-Chancellor and Registrar Prof DM Mamatha congratulated the Ranking Team of SPMVV.