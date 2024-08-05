Sri City MD holds talks with several ministers

Sri City: Sri City MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy concluded a productive two-day visit to the State capital, marked by high-level meetings with key members of the State government. Apart from meeting CM N Chandrababu Naidu, the MD also had discussions with a few Ministers including TG Bharath (Industries), Payyavula Keshav (Finance), N Satya Kumar Yadav (Health, Family Welfare), P Narayana (Municipal Administration and Urban Development), Anam Ramnarayana Reddy (Endowments) and Nadendla Manohar (Civil Supplies).Dr Sannareddy stated, “We are grateful for the opportunity to engage with the state’s leadership. Their support is crucial as we continue to drive industrial growth and create employment opportunities in the state”.

During these engagements, he provided comprehensive updates on Sri City’s current status and ongoing developments. He extended invitations to each minister to visit Sri City and witness its progress first-hand for which they responded positively.