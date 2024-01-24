Sri City’s efforts to attract, support industries lauded

Sri City: A 35-member delegation of AP Sheep and Goat Development Cooperative Federation led by Chairman G Prakasam Yadav and Managing Director T Damodhar Naidu embarked on a visit to Sri City. Their visit underscores the growing interest in Sri City’s potential to empower diverse

industries. V Bhagavan, General Manager (Government Relations), warmly welcomed the delegation and provided a comprehensive overview of Sri City’s unique offerings as an integrated business city.

The delegation toured the mega industrial township, witnessing firsthand the impressive ongoing infrastructure developments and the dynamic business environment. They all lauded the Sri City’s efforts in attracting and supporting various manufacturing industries across different sectors.