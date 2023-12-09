Srikakulam police arrest 7 persons

Srikakulam : Seven accused in the gold bags missing case at the Gara branch of SBI in the district have been arrested. One of the accused is still at large while another accused had committed suicide.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, SP G R Radhika explained that SBI Regional Manager TRM Raju lodged complaint with the Gara police on November 30 regarding missing of 86 bags of gold ornaments which were deposited by customers to avail loan.

Following the complaint, the police registered a case under Sections- 120b, 380, 406, 409, 411 and 420 of IPC against total nine accused persons U Swapna Priya, U Kiran Kumar, M Suresh, K Raja Rao, P Tirumala Rao, K Ganapathi Rao, K Tarakeswara Rao, M Venkata Ramesh and M Mohan Chand.

One of the accused Swapna Priya committed suicide after registration of the case and another accused M Suresh is still at large. Remaining seven accused were held by police and produced before the media.

SBI employees U Swapna Priya, U Kiran Kumar, M Suresh and K Raja Rao allegedly colluded with private banks and finance companies employees P Tirumala Rao, K Ganapathi Rao, K Tarakeswara Rao, M Venkata Ramesh and M Mohan Chand and handed over the 86 gold bags to them illegally by violating all rules and norms for illegal earning.

The SP explained that they were investigating the case in depth and the gold ornaments will be handed over to the customers through a legal process.