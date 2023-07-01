Srinivasa Sethu Flyover: Crucial girders installation works begin in pilgrim city

Tirupati: The crucial works of installation of iron girders on the RoB (Railway over Bridge) began on Friday taking the completion of multi-crore Srinivasa Sethu flyover to its final stage.

After performing puja, the engineers of construction firm Afcons, municipal corporation and Railway officials started the works with a trial run of girders installation on the bridge in which they studied various aspects including the approximate time for fixation of 6 iron girders on the bridge and also other safety issues.

The final stage of work will link the flyover from Ramanuja circling to the RTC bus stand area for the completion of last and final phase of Srinivasa Sethu.

On the request of the municipal corporation, the Railway authorities accorded permission for the installation of girders on the RoB which has to be carried out in two spells (two days) between 11 am to 2 pm which also requires no movement of train during the installation of girder on the bridge.

Municipal Commissioner D Haritha and deputy mayor Bhumana Abhinay Reddy, who were present, said that the flyover works will be almost completed if the heavy weight 6 girders are fixed on the bridge.

The remaining work of flyover will be completed in 10 days for commissioning of last phase of the flyover.

Municipal Engineer Chandrasekhar, railway officials K Satyanarayana, Krishna, Subbarao, Afcons senior official Swamy were present.