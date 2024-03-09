Srisailam: Temples resonate with devotion on Maha Shivaratri

Srisailam (Nandyal district) : The entire Kurnool district was pulsated with spiritual fervour with lakhs of devotees thronging all Saivite temples in this region on Maha Shivaratri on Friday. The temples were echoed with the sacred chant of ‘Om Namah Shivaya’ as worshippers thronged to pay homage to Lord Shiva.

Despite elaborate arrangements made by the temple authorities, pilgrims have faced a few problems like waiting in queue lines for a long time at various temples.

Special rituals were performed at all Siva temples since early morning in both Nandyal and Kurnool districts. APSRTC has operated buses from various towns to the famous temple towns like Srisailam, Mahanandi, Yaganti and others for every 10 minutes.

Nandyal district Collector K Srinivasulu and SP K Raghuveer Reddy monitored arrangements at Srisailam temple. Temple officials led by its EO D Peddiraju made special arrangements at the historical temple of Srisailam. Police, volunteers and members of the temple committee had a tough time managing pilgrims in the long queues at the main temple. Tight security was arranged at all queue lines to avoid any untoward incidents.

Tourism department has arranged ropeway services for pilgrims at Patalaganga. Devotees have to wait for more than six hours to have darshan of the God and Goddess.

Kalyanotsavam of Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramaramba Devi was performed at Srisailam temple in a grand manner in the late hours of Friday. Later, both the God and Goddess were taken out in a procession on Nandi Vahanam.

Pilgrims from various districts of AP and also from neighbouring Maharashtra and Karnataka States visited the temples.