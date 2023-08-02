  • Menu
Srivani Funds: TTD invites probe by Fact-Finding Committee of scribes

Srivani Funds: TTD invites probe by Fact-Finding Committee of scribes
Tirumala: In the background of the persistent campaign by vested interests on the affairs of SRIVANI Trust, the TTD has approved a Fact Finding Committee formed by Tirupati Press Club to probe the issue. The TTD allocated the trust funds for the rejuvenation of dilapidated temples in both Telugu States, besides temple construction in SC, ST, BC and fishermen colonies and also for Dhoopa Deepa, Naivedyam rituals in the temples in remote areas, which have no income.

Recently TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy had released a white paper on SRIVANI Trust issues. But as the malicious campaign is still being continued against the TTD on the Trust funds utilisation, the TTD has consented to Tirupati Press Club coming forward to set up a Fact-Finding Committee, with senior journalist members of the Club for an inquiry with a hope that true facts surface and confusion among devotees is resolved, according to a press release from TTD.

